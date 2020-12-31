Police investigate deliberate spoiling of 500 vaccine doses

GRAFTON, Wis. (AP) — Police and federal authorities are investigating after an employee at a Wisconsin health system admitted to deliberately spoiling 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine. Aurora Medical Center first reported that the doses had been spoiled on Saturday, saying they had been accidentally left out unrefrigerated overnight by an employee at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. The health system says the doses of vaccine now appear to have been deliberately spoiled. Police in Grafton, near Milwaukee, say the department, FBI and Food and Drug Administration are investigating the case. Police on Thursday declined to say if any arrests have been made.