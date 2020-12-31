Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has delivered a year-end video message after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administration's work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy.

As the end of his presidency nears, Trump cut short his stay at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and got back to the White House a day ahead of schedule.

Upon his return, Trump released a video hailing America's "grit, strength and tenacity."

He called the vaccine a "truly unprecedented medical miracle" and said it would be available to every American early in 2021. Trump says, "We have to be remembered for what's been done."

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press