Tsai credits Taiwan for virus wins, notes China’s threats

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president is hailing the island’s progress in containing the coronavirus pandemic and growing the economy while facing military threats from China. President Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan had effectively conquered the virus through “believing in professionalism, trusting one another and unifying as a society.” Taiwan has been applauded for its efforts to contain COVID-19 without lockdowns or serious disruptions to business and education. Tsai said Taiwan and the region have been imperiled by military activity “on the other side of the Taiwan Strait,” a reference to China. But she said in her New Year’s Day address that Taiwan would stick to its current policies and hope for dialogue with Beijing.