US beats Sweden 4-0 for 3rd straight shutout, wins Group B

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Boston College’s Spencer Knight made 27 saves and the United States opened the first and second periods with two-goal bursts to beat Sweden 4-0 on Thursday night and win Group B in the world junior hockey championship. The United States will face Slovakia — the fourth-place finisher in Group A — in the quarterfinals Saturday. After opening with a 5-3 loss to Russia, the United States reeled off a team-record three straight shutouts, beating Austria 11-0 and the Czech Republic 7-0 to set up the showdown with Sweden for the top spot in the group. Boston College’s Drew Helleson and Boston University’s Trevor Zegras scored in the first four minutes, and Minnesota’s Ryan Johnson and Wisconsin’s Alex Turcotte connected in quick succession early in the second.