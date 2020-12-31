Vikings QB Cousins has put up big numbers against Lions

In six career starts against the Detroit Lions, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is 5-1 with 1,518 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and one interception plus a 75.1% completion rate and one rushing score. His two highest passer ratings in three seasons with the Vikings have come against the Lions, including a 141.7 mark earlier in 2020. Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford needs 209 yards passing for his eighth 4,000-yard season, but he’s been dealing with thumb, rib and ankle injuries.