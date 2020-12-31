Yemeni PM accuses rebels, Iran of deadly Aden airport blast

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s prime minister has renewed accusations that the country’s Shiite rebels and Iran were responsible for the deadly explosion at the airport in the southern city of Aden the previous day. He spoke on Thursday as the newly reshuffled Cabinet convened for the first time in Aden, a day after the huge blast that killed at least 25 people and wounded 110. The explosion on Wednesday took place as Cabinet members were disembarking from a plane that had landed just minutes earlier. AP footage from the scene showed many ministers rushing back inside the plane or ran down the stairs, seeking shelter. None of the Cabinet members were hurt.