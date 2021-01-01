Fields’ day: No. 3 Ohio State routs No. 2 Clemson 49-28

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin Fields threw six touchdown passes to outshine Trevor Lawrence and No. 3 Ohio State avenged last season’s painful College Football Playoff loss to Clemson with a 49-28 victory in the Sugar Bowl semifinal. The Buckeyes (7-0) head the CFP championship game for the first time since the inaugural playoff to face No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. Ohio State beat the Crimson Tide in the semifinals on the way to the 2014 national championship and will now have to go through mighty ’Bama. Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1 pic in the NFL draft, but Fields outplayed him on this night, going 22 for 28 for 385 yards and setting a Sugar Bowl record for TD passes.