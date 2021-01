ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Multiple Rochester Police officers arrested a "high risk" suspect on New Year's Eve.

Police say the arrest was made after a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. at the Kwik Trip on Wellner Drive in Northeast Rochester.

Video submitted by a KTTC viewer shows a man being arrested in the parking lot.

RPD says the suspect is facing multiple felony charges.