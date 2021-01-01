Mild and quiet for the first weekend of the year

We saw a lot of ups and downs weather-wise during 2020 in Rochester! From a stretch of 40s in September to 70s in November, the year was a wild ride, to say the least. This past October was the 5th coldest and 6th snowiest on record in Rochester, with an average temperature of 42 degrees and 4.2" of snow. December was the 7th driest on record with only 0.2" of precip (3.9" of snow).

We're starting off 2021 on a quiet and mild note, with a nice weekend ahead. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s on Saturday and Sunday, both days with intervals of clouds but mainly sunshine on Sunday. If you're planning on running errands tomorrow morning, be aware of some patchy fog across the area.

Quiet and mild conditions will continue through the first week of the year, highs staying in the 30s to upper 20s. Our average high temperature for this time of year is about 24 degrees. One chance for snow in the 7-day forecast on Wednesday.

Happy New Year!