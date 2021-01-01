NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS: Rochester residents reflect on start of 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- 2020 is officially in the rearview mirror.

"2020 was awful," Rochester resident Steve Timm said.

Some of those troubles may carry on into 2021. COVID-19 continues to wreck havoc, even with the arrival of the vaccine.

"We're watching our six grandkids play," Karen Aakre said with a smile. "It's a treat for us to see our grandkids. With the COVID it's been tough."

Downtown Rochester was bustling with activity New Year's Day -- and like the fresh air of Soldiers Field, January 1st delivers new breath.

"Feeling great," Karen's husband, Jim Aakre added.

"It's sa good day," she chimed in. "We didn't fall on the ice so we are two for two."

The start of the year offers a fresh start -- and new attempts to make this year better than the last.

"We were talking this morning about budgeting and paying off some of our debts this year," Lauren Timm said.

"My big one is weight loss and exercising more," another Rochester resident, Janet Nelson added.

"Spend more time outside with the boys," Steve said.

Whether it's something big, or small, Rochester residents are trusting in the magic of new beginnings.

"Just to start fresh," Lauren said. "It's the new year."

"We're going to enjoy the next year and embrace all the positives I think, " Karen said. "Make the most of every day. It's a gift."