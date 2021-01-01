NFL chooses 11 players for international pathway program

The NFL has chosen 11 athletes from nine countries to compete for a spot in the 2021 International Player Pathway Program. Instituted in 2017, the program aims to provide elite international athletes an opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and possibly earn a spot on an a team roster. One NFL division to be chosen at random will receive the international players. At the conclusion of training camp, each player will be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption with his assigned team.