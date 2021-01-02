Body found in burned vehicle in Goodhue County

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Goodhue County are investigating a body found in a burned vehicle on Thursday. Firefighters and police from Kenyon, Minnesota responded to a 911 call for a “structure fire” late Thursday, the Star Tribune reported. Firefighters found human remains in the vehicle. The Goodhue County sheriff’s office says an autopsy is being performed to identify the person killed. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office and sheriff’s office are also investigating the cause of the fire.