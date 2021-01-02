Dense fog tonight; Mild stretch of weather ahead

Quiet conditions continue into the second half of the weekend with dense fog being an issue overnight. After a rather sunny day, cloud cover will roll back into the region. Overnight low will be cool in the upper teens with light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Throughout Saturday evening and well into Sunday morning, areas of dense fog will be a concern. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa from 6pm Saturday until Noon Sunday. Visibility of one quart of a mile or less is possible at times, along with freezing fog creating icy patches on roads and sidewalks. So be sure to use caution during the next 18 hours.

Sunshine filters back into the area Sunday with high pressure in control. Temperatures will be slightly above normal in the upper 20s with light winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Monday will see a quiet start to the new week with dry and cloudy skies. Temperatures will be roughly 10 degrees above normal as highs climb into the mid 30s.

Seasonably warm temperatures in the low 30s continue into the midweek. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds while Thursday will deal will mainly sunny conditions. Wednesday will being our next opportunity for precipitation to the region with the chance for light snow on Wednesday. Some minor accumulation is possible.

By the weekend, temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the mid to upper 20s with a mix of sun and clouds.