India tests vaccine delivery system with nationwide trial

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has tested its COVID-19 vaccine delivery system with a nationwide trial as it prepares to roll out an inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday’s exercise included data entry into an online platform for monitoring vaccine delivery, along with testing of cold storage and transportation arrangements for the vaccine. The massive exercise came a day after a government-appointed panel of experts held a meeting to review the applications of potential vaccine candidates, including front-runner Covishield, developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca. India has confirmed over 10.3 million coronavirus cases, second in the world to the U.S. More than 149,000 people have died from the virus in India.