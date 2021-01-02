Minnesota reports 54 virus deaths to close out 2020 numbers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has reported 54 deaths from COVID-19, along with 2,543 positive coronavirus tests, in its final reporting period of 2020. The new numbers bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 5,377 people. A total of 417,832 cases of the coronavirus were detected since the pandemic began.The Department of Health has reported a slow down in new cases, with the average number of daily new cases decreasing by 48% over the last two weeks. Gov. Tim Walz has kept a ban on indoor dining in place through the holiday period, but some businesses around the state defied that order for New Year’s celebrations.