PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Luka Garza had 25 points to lead No. 10 Iowa past No. 14 Rutgers 77-75. The Scarlet Knights lost the game at the free throw line, where they have struggled all season. On Saturday, they went 4-of-12. Iowa made 18-of-23. Jacob Young had 17 points as Rutgers’ defense stifled the Big Ten’s top offense.