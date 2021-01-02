Report: Talk show host Larry King in hospital with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CNN says its former talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week. The news channel said Saturday the 87-year-old King is undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Hospital protocols have kept King’s family members from visiting him. The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN. He has had medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.