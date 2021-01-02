Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

9:05 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption, Davenport 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 62

Des Moines Christian 44, Pella Christian 41

Easton Valley 57, Anamosa 49

Epworth, Western Dubuque 76, West Delaware, Manchester 48

Grinnell 65, Center Point-Urbana 29

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, Saint Ansgar 33

Hillcrest Academy 73, Morning Star 42

Indianola 80, Lewis Central 48

Keokuk 62, Clark County, Mo. 35

OA-BCIG 69, Denison-Schleswig 37

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 66, Sioux City, West 39

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 53

Springville 58, Lisbon 33

Wakefield, Neb. 70, Siouxland Christian 50

Heritage Classic=

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 65, Canton, S.D. 46

St. Mary’s, Remsen 50, Florence/Henry, S.D. 41

Western Christian 65, Dell Rapids, S.D. 64

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47, Boyden-Hull 35

Denison-Schleswig 46, OA-BCIG 30

Des Moines Christian 54, Pella Christian 39

Grinnell 65, Center Point-Urbana 29

Indianola 55, Lewis Central 43

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 58, Sioux City, West 27

Saint Ansgar 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Atlantic 64

Wakefield, Neb. 77, Siouxland Community Christian 34

