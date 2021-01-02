Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption, Davenport 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 62
Des Moines Christian 44, Pella Christian 41
Easton Valley 57, Anamosa 49
Epworth, Western Dubuque 76, West Delaware, Manchester 48
Grinnell 65, Center Point-Urbana 29
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53, Saint Ansgar 33
Hillcrest Academy 73, Morning Star 42
Indianola 80, Lewis Central 48
Keokuk 62, Clark County, Mo. 35
OA-BCIG 69, Denison-Schleswig 37
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 66, Sioux City, West 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 53
Springville 58, Lisbon 33
Wakefield, Neb. 70, Siouxland Christian 50
Heritage Classic=
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 65, Canton, S.D. 46
St. Mary’s, Remsen 50, Florence/Henry, S.D. 41
Western Christian 65, Dell Rapids, S.D. 64
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 47, Boyden-Hull 35
Denison-Schleswig 46, OA-BCIG 30
Des Moines Christian 54, Pella Christian 39
Indianola 55, Lewis Central 43
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 58, Sioux City, West 27
Saint Ansgar 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 65, Atlantic 64
Wakefield, Neb. 77, Siouxland Community Christian 34
