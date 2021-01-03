Asia Today: Australian states reimpose travel restrictions

SYDNEY (AP) — More Australian states and territories are imposing travel restrictions to prevent the coronavirus spreading from new outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria states. The Australian Capital Territory has shut out non-residents who have been in the northern beaches of Sydney, where the outbreaks are most concentrated, Greater Sydney and other smaller centers, unless they have an exemption. The island state of Tasmania has barred anyone directly linked to the latest Victorian cases, listing exposure sites where confirmed cases are known to have been. In China more than 4.4 million people have been tested in the northeastern city of Shenyang after the discovery of a new cluster. So far, only one case has been confirmed from the testing. China reported a total of eight cases.