Asian stocks rise after Wall Street hits new high

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen on 2021’s first trading day, boosted by optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines after Wall Street ended the year on a new high. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo declined after Japan’s prime minister said the government was considering declaring a state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures due to soaring virus caseloads. Vaccine development by U.S., European and Chinese producers has raised hopes that a return to normal might be closer after the global economy’s worst decline since the 1930s. That is countering concern about rising infection numbers in the United States and some other countries and conflict in Washington over economic aid.