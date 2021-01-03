Balance helps No. 19 Texas women turn back Iowa St. 74-59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack that included Charli Collier’s double-double and No. 19 Texas defeated Iowa State 74-59. Collier and Karisma Ortiz both scored 14 points with Collier grabbing 14 rebounds. Ortiz, who had four 3-pointers, hit one to give the Longhorns a 36-33 lead at the half. Allen Taylor hit a 3 and a short jumper as Texas quickly pushed the lead to 10 to open the third quarter. Ashley Joens scored 19 points for the Cyclones but the conference’s leading scorer (25.9) went 4 of 17 from the field.