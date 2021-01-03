Honduran migrant gives birth on Mexico-US border bridge

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say a Honduran woman gave birth on the Mexican side of the border bridge linking Matamoros to Brownsville, Texas. The woman was apparently trying to reach the U.S. side, but felt unsteady when she got there and was helped by pedestrians waiting to cross. The woman was identified as Leidy Hernández, 24. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said Sunday that the incident occurred Saturday afternoon on the border bridge known as “Los Tomates.” She was taken to a hospital in Matamoros. Her child will have the right to Mexican citizenship. Hernández was awaiting U.S. hearings on a claim for asylum or a visa.