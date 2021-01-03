Malaysia coroner rules out others in French-Irish teen death

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian coroner has ruled the death of a French-Irish teen, whose body was found near a Malaysian jungle resort where she vanished while on holiday, was most likely a misadventure that didn’t involve other people. Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled out homicide, natural death and suicide and said Nora Anne Quoirin likely got lost after leaving her family’s cottage on her own. The 15-year-old disappeared in 2019, a day after the family arrived for a vacation. Her body was found beside a stream on a palm oil estate. Nora’s parents said she had mental and physical disabilities and likely was kidnapped. The coroner described that as a theory with no evidence.