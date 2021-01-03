Police investigate death at Minneapolis homeless encampment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a tent at a Minneapolis homeless encampment. Police said in a relasse that officers responding to a welfare check Sunday found a man “whose body had experienced obvious trauma.” Police had originally identified the deceased as a woman before getting further information from the medical examiner. Police said numerous people fled on foot as officers arrived, but it’s not clear if any of them were involved in the man’s death. Many of them may have mistakenly believed the officers were there to assist in disbanding the encampment.