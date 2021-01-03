Sheriff: 3 killed when plane crashes into Michigan house

Sheriff: 3 killed when plane crashes into Michigan houseNew
A plane crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two people aboard. Five people inside the two-story house in Lyon Township were able to avoid injury. Fire severely damaged the home, 40 miles northwest of Detroit. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed three people in the single-engine Piper PA-24 died. The plane was flying to the New Hudson airport from Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton, Georgia.