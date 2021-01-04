As post-holiday infections surge, Lebanon gears for lockdown

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese officials are vowing to take strict measures amid calls for an immediate nationwide lockdown in the wake of a surge in coronavirus infections following the holiday season. The surge has caused concerns in the already struggling health sector in the small nation of nearly 6 million people, including refugees. Lebanon’s caretaker government was meeting on Monday to consider new measures. Caretaker Premier Hassan Diab said the country is facing a critical stage and strict measures are needed. Infections have hovered around 3,000 a day in the past week, nearly doubling from previous weeks. Hospitals report near-full occupancy in beds and ICUs and nurses say they are overwhelmed.