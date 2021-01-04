Attorney: Congressional seat data not ready until February

(AP) — A Trump administration attorney says the numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets won’t be ready until February.

Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Coghlan said during a court hearing Monday that the U.S. Census Bureau has found new irregularities in the census data that determines congressional seat allocations and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending each year.

Not having the apportionment numbers finished before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20 will jeopardize an effort by President Donald Trump to exclude people in the country illegally from the apportionment count.