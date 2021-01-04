Charity rescue ship with 265 migrants anchors off Italy

ROME (AP) — Italy has allowed a Spanish-flagged charity ship with 265 rescued migrants aboard to anchor off Sicily. The Open Arms vessel had brought the migrants safely aboard in separate rescues last week in the central Mediterranean. Port officials in Porto Empedocle, Sicily, said Monday that rough seas were for the time being delaying the transfer of minors, reported to number 50, to a center on land after they tested negative for the coronavirus. The remaining adults were expected to be transferred to a ferry chartered by Italy earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic so rescued migrants can do two weeks of quarantine.