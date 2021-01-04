Destination Medical Center announces new leader

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As of Monday, there's officially a new leader of Destination Medical Center.

Patrick Seeb is beginning his role as executive director of the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, according to a news release from DMC. Seeb is familiar with DMC's goals.

He has been serving as senior director of economic development and placemaking for the group.

Looking to the future he said, "We have learned to pivot over the past year, and as a resilient community, we are poised to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic from a position of strength.”

Seeb also comes with 20 years of experience as executive director of the Saint Paul Riverfront Corporation.