Fog and snow today; mild temps to start the week

A foggy Monday morning

Warm, moist air is streaming into the region today ahead of a storm system and its weak front that is approaching from the west. We'll have low clouds and thick pockets of fog across the area for the morning hours today. As visibility levels will be less than a quarter-mile at times, a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until noon for the entire viewing area. Freezing fog will also be a concern, potentially adding some slick spots to roads and bridges.

Snow showers possible today

A few light snow showers will be possible in the midday hours, producing a minor coating of accumulation in the area, generally less than a quarter-inch. Clouds will then give way to breaks of sunshine in the afternoon behind the weak front and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-30s which is about ten degrees above the seasonal average.

A narrow band of snow will move through the area from 11AM to 3PM, bringing a potential dusting of accumulation.

Tuesday sunshine

Weak high pressure will settle in for Tuesday, bringing occasional sunshine to the area with patches of morning fog possible. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the lower 30s with just a hint of a southeastern breeze.

Light Wednesday snow

A clipper-type storm system will graze the area to the southwest Wednesday, bringing a chance of very light snow to the area in the mid-morning and afternono hours. A dusting of accumulation is possible, generally less than half an inch with high temperatures in the lower 30s.

Colder late in the week

Slightly colder air will trickle into the region for the end of the work week with very limited sunshine adding to the chill. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for Thursday and Friday.

A seasonably chilly weekend

A weak storm system will graze the area to the south Saturday, bringing a chance for some afternoon and evening snow showers or flurries, but little if any local accumulation is expected. We'll have peeks of sunshine Sunday with quieter weather to round out the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 20s which is typical for this time of the year.