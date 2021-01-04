Foggy conditions continue tonight & tomorrow

We've dealt with fog during the morning and evening hours for the past few days, but what exactly is causing the fog?

Something called a temperature inversion is set up in the atmosphere above us. Air temperature usually cools with height, but this inversion means that temperatures are actually increasing aloft due to a layer of warm air. Warm air holds more moisture than cold air, so more water vapor in the atmosphere makes it easier for the fog to form at cooler temperatures near the surface.

That temperature inversion should stay in place tonight, creating more patchy fog during the overnight hours and early Tuesday morning. That does mean that we'll wake up to some more beautiful, frosty landscapes as the freezing fog creates rime ice on the trees and grass!





Overall, we'll continue with mild conditions through the rest of the week with temperatures staying about 5 or more degrees above average. There's a slight chance for some light flurries on Wednesday morning but no accumulation is expected. A quiet pattern will continue through the rest of the week.