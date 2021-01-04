Gov. Walz to loosen indoor dining restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be announcing a loosening of restrictions on indoor dining and other settings Wednesday.

That's according to a news release from his office Monday evening.

The announcement will be a part of a larger briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the state's next steps to combat COVID-19.

The news release did not give details about what exactly Walz is planning.

KTTC will carry the announcement live on air and online here.