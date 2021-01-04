Hundreds demonstrate over fatal Minneapolis police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of protesters marched in Minneapolis to demand justice in the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old man, the city’s first police-involved death since George Floyd died after being restrained by officers in May. As many as 1,000 demonstrators marched and chanted Sunday near the site where Dolal Idd was killed Wednesday during an attempted felony traffic stop. Police released the officers’ body camera video and said it showed Idd fired his gun first. The fatal shooting of Idd, a Somali American, happened less than a mile from the street corner where a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for minutes, even as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. The May 25 death of Floyd, who was Black, sparked days of sometimes violent protests.