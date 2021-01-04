Israel says Palestinian arrested in killing of settler

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s internal security agency has released details about a detained Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank last month. The Shin Bet says the 40-year-old suspect came from a village near Jenin in the northern West Bank. It says he had previously served time in prison for “terrorist activity,” without elaborating. It did not mention a connection to any armed group. He is suspected of killing Esther Horgan, a 53-year-old mother of six, while she was out jogging in a forest near her home in a West Bank settlement on Dec. 20. The suspect was arrested four days later.