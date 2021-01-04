Mayo Clinic updates workforce vaccination progress

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Many Minnesotans are chomping at the bit to roll up their sleeves for the coronavirus vaccine. But, it's looking like it may be a while until the public has that opportunity.

Hospitals in the state -- including Mayo Clinic -- are still working on getting their frontline workers vaccinated.

About 7,000 Rochester Mayo employees have been given their first dose of the vaccine. It may sound like a lot, but its only about 17 percent of its workforce.

Part of the lag is due to the shortage in doses given to Minnesota. Mayo Clinic's Dr. Melanie Swift reminds the public that every state's vaccine allocation system is different. One misconception she's heard is the belief that Mayo or Olmsted Medical Center have the authority to decide who gets the vaccine and when. In reality, that power belongs to the state's public health department.

"This really is a public health response and we are listening to the experts in the public health to direct who gets vaccinated next and when," Dr. Swift said. "We are dependent on them to send us vaccine. We just have to be patient and allow all of the health care providers to work together."

Swift says Mayo is still focusing on vaccinating its employees who have direct critical care contact with patients and not employees who are tele-workers. Although, she says tele-workers do play an essential role in health care operations.