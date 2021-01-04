MDH reports positive news in COVID-19 vaccination distribution

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- As the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues across the county, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) provided an update on efforts here.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm had some good news for Minnesotans Monday, stating the state has received enough of the vaccine to complete the first doses for all of phase 1a healthcare workers.

While the state has enough of the vaccine, distribution will still take time.

"And the latest figures show that 78,402 doses of vaccine have been administered to Minnesotans through the state organized hub and spoke system," Malcolm said.

This "hub" method brings the vaccine to large hospitals that are able to keep it cold and is then sent out to smaller hospitals across the state.

"Until there is enough vaccine for everyone, we are focused on immunizing for impact," said MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. "We will start with the people who are the most likely to get COVID-19 and those most at risk of serious complications. We want to go as quickly as possible while ensuring safety and minimizing the potential for wasted or spoiled doses due to human error."

As of Dec. 30, more than 221,000 doses have been administered by the state, with more than 85,000 doses required to go towards a pharmacy partnership program.

"Once vaccine has been diverted from the state to this federal program, the pharmacy chains take over and schedule and administer vaccines to residents and workers in skilled nursing facilities and eventually to assisted living facilities in the state through what is known as the CDC's pharmacy partnership program," Ehresmann said.

Ehresmann added that Minnesota is right in line with other similarly sized states in terms of the speed of the vaccination progress. But Malcolm tells us it's going to be many months before everyone can be vaccinated, so we need to remain vigilant.