Minnesota to ramp up vaccinations amid questions of pace

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota officials aim to ramp up vaccination efforts as the pace to administer doses to healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff moves slower than expected.

Health officials reported on Monday that providers across the state have administered more than 78,000 of their almost 300,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines -- less than 30% of doses allocated to the state by the federal government.

Health officials on Monday reported 13 more Minnesotans have died due to the coronavirus, and more than 3,100 new infections, bringing the state's totals to more than 5,400 deaths and nearly 424,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.