Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calamus-Wheatland 70, Central City 37
LeMars 90, Sioux Center 51
Waukee 82, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54
Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Clear Lake 33
West Fork, Sheffield 77, Osage 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarinda Academy vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ccd.
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove vs. Baxter, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Westfield 53, Lawton-Bronson 39
Calamus-Wheatland 41, Central City 34
Centerville 47, Fairfield 36
Central Elkader 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 52
Clarksville 50, North Butler, Greene 34
Dunkerton 51, Postville 25
Iowa Valley, Marengo 43, Lone Tree 36
Kingsley-Pierson 65, St. Mary’s, Remsen 53
LeMars 54, Sioux Center 49
Lenox 58, Griswold 35
Logan-Magnolia 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41
Melcher-Dallas 39, Murray 35
Mount Pleasant 54, New London 38
Nevada 60, Saydel 27
Sibley-Ocheyedan 60, Trinity Christian High School 26
Sioux City, East 44, Yankton, S.D. 31
Sioux City, North 59, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 19
Spirit Lake 48, Sheldon 32
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Webster City 29
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42, Janesville 34
Waukee 75, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50
Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Clear Lake 33
West Burlington 54, Keokuk 43
Westwood, Sloan 69, Woodbine 39
Woodward-Granger 27, Madrid 26
