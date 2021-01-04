New Minnesota legislative session to look different, present challenges

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A new Minnesota legislative session begins Tuesday, and it will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House will meet through Zoom for now, and the Senate will meet through a hybrid approach. Replacing face-to-face interactions with Zoom presents its challenges.

"This session, we are tasked with setting our two-year state budget," Sen. Carla Nelson (R) said. "That will be a challenge set in an environment where we aren't seeing each other as frequently. It's going to be a challenge setting a close to $50 billion budget via Zoom."

Representative-elect Liz Boldon (DFL) will be sworn in on Tuesday. She said building relationships is important when it comes to getting things done and serving constituents. She said doing more things virtually makes it more difficult to form connections.

"There are not those conversations that happen by chance in the hallway," Boldon said. "To me, that means we need to be more intentional about making those connections."

Both lawmakers said constituents should call and message their senators and representatives more frequently with concerns to ensure their voices are being heard.

The public will be able to participate in some Zoom meeting and hearings. Nelson and Boldon said it may actually be easier for people to testify in hearings now because everything is virtual, and people won't have to drive to the capitol.