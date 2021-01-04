OPEC, allies adjourn meeting over oil production levels

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Members of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries including Russia have adjourned a meeting weighing whether to restore more oil production next month. The group is trying to decide as the pandemic continues to sap demand for energy and create uncertainty about when recovery might come. The oil producing countries, which held an online meeting Monday, were to meet again Tuesday. In December, the group decided to add back a modest 500,000 barrels per day to the oil market at in January, and to review production monthly after that with a goal of restoring 2 million barrels a day from cuts made last year.