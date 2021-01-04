Phil Hughes retires, more than 2 years after last pitch

Phil Hughes has retired from baseball, more than two years after throwing his last pitch. The 34-year-old right-hander said on Twitter he was announcing what’s been “fairly apparent” these last few years. A World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, Hughes was 88-79 with a 4.52 ERA over 12 major league seasons with New York, Minnesota and San Diego. He was an All-Star in 2010, when he went a career-best 18-8, and won 16 games in 2012 and 2014.