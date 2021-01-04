Study: Warming already baked in will blow past climate goals

A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. Monday’s study takes a different look at what’s called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. This new way of looking at it says the world’s going to warm another couple degrees from now, going past the goals of the Paris climate accord. But study authors say that baked-in warming can be delayed for centuries depending on what society does next.