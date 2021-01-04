Tanya Roberts, former Bond girl, dies at 65

(CNN) - Actress Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65.

She was best known for her role as a James Bond girl in the film, "A View to a Kill." She also starred in TV shows such as "Charlie's Angles" and "That '70s Show."

Roberts' Publicist, Mike Pingel, said the actress passed away Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. According to Pingel, Roberts collapsed at her home on Christmas Eve following a morning walk with her dogs.

The cause of death has not been released, but Pingel said it was not due to COVID-19.