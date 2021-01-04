Trump-appointed US attorney resigns in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Atlanta has left his position. Byung J. “BJay” Pak’s resignation Monday came a day after an audio recording was made public in which President Donald Trump called him a “never-Trumper.” Pak was sworn in as U.S. attorney in the Atlanta-based Northern District of Georgia in October 2017 after having been appointed by Trump. Pak was a former Republican state lawmaker who had previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney from 2002 to 2008 and was working in private practice at the time of his appointment.