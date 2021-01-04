Skip to Content

Vikings enter offseason with deteriorated defense to repair

Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings missed the playoffs by one game. They had two losses by one point and two other one-score defeats. This finish was hardly a close call, however. The prevailing feeling from the Vikings was a full realization they weren’t good enough to keep playing. They went 7-9 in coach Mike Zimmer’s seventh season, the same record he had in his first year. The Vikings gave up 475 points, the third-most in team history. The deterioration of the defense offset significant strides by the offense, including rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Associated Press

