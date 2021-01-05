10 people to stand trial in deadly Brussels attacks case

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ten people including the lone known surviving suspect in the 2015 deadly Paris attacks have been ordered to stand trial in connection with the suicide bombings which killed 32 people and injured hundreds in the Brussels subway and airport nearly five years ago. The Brussels Chamber of the Council also decided on Tuesday that charges against three others suspects should be dismissed. Among the 10 to stand trial is Salah Abdeslam, who is also suspected of playing a major role in the Paris attacks, and Mohamed Abrini, the Brussels native who walked away from Brussels’ Zaventem airport after his explosives failed to detonate.