American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

DALLAS (AP) — Time is running out for emotional-support animals on airline flights.

American Airlines said Tuesday that it will ban companion animals gradually by Feb. 1. As required by federal rules, passengers with a trained service dog will still be allowed to bring the dog on board at no extra charge.

But owners of other pets, including untrained companion animals, will have to pay a fee.

They'll also have to put their animal in the cargo hold or a kennel that fits underneath a seat in the cabin — no more letting pets sit at their owner's feet.