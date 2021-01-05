Cloudy conditions stick around all week long

Cloudy skies will dominate the forecast this week. Mostly Cloudy conditions are expected Wednesday through Saturday. We'll finally get some minor clearing on Sunday and Monday with partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will be possible the next several mornings which could cause some slick spots on the roads too!

WHY SO CLOUDY?

Generally speaking, the winter months are normally cloudier than the spring and summer. This is due to surface temperatures being warmer than the air aloft. Stratus clouds then form in this boundary. They tend to be flat and spread out and cover most of the sky. The past several days we've had a temperature inversion in the lower atmosphere which has lead to foggy conditions across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. More patchy fog will be possible for the next couple of mornings.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 30s and upper 20s with cloudy skies through Saturday. Skies finally clear out by Sunday with highs in the middle 20s. Dry and quiet conditions are expected through next Tuesday.

Nick