England faces lockdown that will last at least six weeks

LONDON (AP) — A new national lockdown in England will last for at least six weeks as authorities struggle to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals around the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a tough new stay-at-home order for England until at least mid-February to combat a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus. It takes effect at midnight Tuesday. Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon also imposed a lockdown that began Tuesday. Johnson and Sturgeon said the lockdowns were needed to protect the National Health Service as a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 sweeps across Britain. On Monday, hospitals in England were treating 26,626 coronavirus patients, 40% more than during the first peak in April.