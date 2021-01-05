EU says it will redouble efforts to save Iran nuclear deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it will redouble its efforts to save the Iran nuclear agreement despite what it calls Tehran’s “important breach” of commitments made in the 2015 deal by starting to enrich uranium to new levels. EU spokesman Peter Stano said Tuesday that Iran’s actions “will have serious implications when it comes to nuclear nonproliferation.” Stano said it was in everyone’s interest to rescue the deal and said the 27-nation bloc “will strengthen” its attempts to make sure all adhere to the commitments made in the landmark deal.